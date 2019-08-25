Detroit Police Officers are asking for assistance locating a missing pregnant woman and her three kids.
Police said that Kimberly Stajkowski, 23, along with her two children Michelle, 4, and Oliver, 1, are missing.
According to police, it was reported that Kimberly and her children were last heard from on Aug. 18. They said she spoke with her mother on that day and has not been seen or heard from since.
Kimberly is nine months pregnant.
Police said that she is in good physical condition but suffers from mental illness.
If you have any information or have seen them, please contact Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5900 or 313-596-5940.
