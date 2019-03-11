Detroit Police are asking for help finding a missing teen.
Shayla, 14, was last seen on March 10 at around 8 p.m. in Detroit.
Detroit Police said she is 5’4”, 150 pounds with a medium brown complexion. She was last seen wearing pink glasses, a black Nike coat with a hood, blue jeans with ripped patches, and black boots.
She has a scar on her right forearm.
If anyone has seen Shayla, or knows her whereabouts, call the Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.
