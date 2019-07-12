A member of the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners was arrested at a raucous meeting after being warned to stop interrupting the proceedings.
Shortly after Thursday's meeting started, Lisa Carter was sworn in as the board's chairwoman and Commissioner Willie Burton asked what she would do differently than the past chairman. Carter told Burton multiple times he was "out of order," and officers surrounded Burton and handcuffed him.
The Detroit News posted video of the arrest. Police say he was arrested for disorderly conduct was released on bail. He says his arrest was a "disservice" to the public.
Some at the meeting were wearing masks in protest of a proposal to use facial recognition software, but Carter says the board held off on the issue as police iron out details.
