A captain with the Detroit Police Department died after contracting COVID-19.
Capt. Jonathan Parnell contracted the virus while on duty, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
On Tuesday, April 7, the ATF announced Parnell had died from the virus.
"Our thoughts are with @detroitpolice and the family and friends of Captain Jonathan Parnell," the ATF said in a tweet on Tuesday.
