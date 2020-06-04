Detroit Police Chief James Craig said he decided not enforce Wednesday night’s 8 p.m. curfew.
"Right now, let's just say we're in a good place, they're peaceful as everybody can see, they want their voices heard and so we're making the decision to support them," Craig said.
Hundreds of protesters marched to the police headquarters after Chief Craig said he celebrates the charges filed against for Minneapolis police officers in the death of George Floyd, and would not enforce the curfew.
"We got four officers who committed murder, three complicit and one actual murder and I've been very vocal about that, and I understand the pain, and that's what's important," Craig said.
Protesters in the city kept it peaceful.
Craig reported before 11 p.m. that there had been no arrests.
Protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis Wednesday night, as charges have been filed against all four officers involved in the death of George Floyd
On Wednesday, Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman and Attorney General Keith Ellison announced that a second-degree murder charge has been filed against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in addition to his previous charges.
Additionally, the other three former officers involved in the fatal arrest of George Floyd were charged and taken into custody.
According to court records, 37-year-old Thomas Lane, 34-year-old Tou Thao, and 26-year-old J Alexander Kueng are each facing charges of unintentional aiding and abetting second-degree murder as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.
They are all currently being held at Hennepin County Jail. Chauvin is being held at Oak Park Heights Correctional Facility, facing second-degree and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter charges in the incident.
All four officers have bail set at $1 million each.
