In a press conference Friday, Detroit mayor Mike Duggan said the Detroit Police Chief has tested positive for coronavirus.
Police Chief James Craig tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.
Duggan said it’s something they knew was a possibility because he had been showing multiple, mild symptoms.
Craig is still running the department but will not be back onsite at the DPD until he’s fully recovered.
Assistant Chief James White will be running day-to-day operations until Craig returns.
Duggan said efforts to keep officers safe is the city’s highest priority.
So far 39 officers have tested positive and another 468 are in quarantine. 35 officers have come back from quarantine in the last day and 119 are in the process of coming back.
