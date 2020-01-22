Detroit's police chief says marijuana deals have been a common theme in many of the 17 homicides reported in the city this year.
Marijuana is legal under Michigan law, but small recreational sales aren't legal yet in Detroit. Chief James Craig says the illegal market still is thriving.
Craig tells The Detroit News that marijuana on the street is cheaper.
The Detroit City Council has banned recreational marijuana sales through Jan. 31.
Craig says his officers are focusing on arresting people who illegally carry guns while buying or selling marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.