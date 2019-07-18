A Detroit Police Officer is facing charges after he was accused of telling two women he would excuse their traffic tickets if they gave him their phone numbers.
Officer Chancellor Searcy appeared in court Wednesday.
Prosecutors said Searcy offered to tear up tickets in exchange for phone numbers in the summer of 2018.
He is facing two counts of misconduct in office, accused of using his badge to harass women.
Searcy has been in similar trouble before. He was accused of embezzlement, larceny, and false reports involving thousands of dollars.
Searcy was acquitted on those charges two years ago.
