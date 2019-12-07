A Detroit police officer has retired after being suspended for failing to take charge of an incident that led to another officer's fatal shooting.
An attorney for Sgt. Ronald Kidd says he had post-traumatic stress disorder on the night of the shooting.
Officer Rasheen McClain was killed on Nov. 20 while investigating a home invasion.
Detroit Chief James Craig accused Kidd of "cowardice." Meanwhile, police from across the country attended McLain's funeral on Friday.
Craig called him an "American hero who will never be forgotten."
The fatal shooting came a few weeks after two off-duty Georgia officers were fired for running from gunfire at a party.
