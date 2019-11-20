Two Detroit police officers have been shot and have been taken to a nearby hospital.
Police Chief James Craig says the circumstances that led to the shootings on Detroit's west side late Wednesday wasn't immediately known. However, he said a suspect is in custody.
Craig confirmed in a press conference Wednesday night that one officer died.
Craig says one of the officers was shot in the leg. He didn't describe the wounds of the second officer. The conditions of the officers weren't immediately known.
