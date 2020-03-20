More than 150 employees at the Detroit Police Department are in quarantine due to COVID-19 concerns.
A total of 152 are in quarantine with 130 of those people being ordered to quarantine by the department, according to police Chief James Craig.
22 are in a self-quarantine.
Five officers and one civilian contractor tested positive for the virus.
Craig said services won’t change for the department, but they are allowing officers to use their own discretion when it comes to making misdemeanor arrests.
Craig said misdemeanor domestic violence, criminal sexual conduct fourth degree and all felonies are non-negotiable when it comes to making an arrest.
