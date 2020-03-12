Police in Detroit are searching for a missing 50-year-old man.
Harry Johnson was last seen on Saturday, March 7 at 4 p.m. in the 3300 block of Hazelwood and hasn’t been heard from since.
He is described as 5 feet 6 inches, 130 pounds, with white hair, a white beard, and blue eyes.
Police said Harry was wearing a blue bubble jacket, denim pants, and gray shoes.
He’s in good mental condition but does suffer from a heart condition, according to police.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK UP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.