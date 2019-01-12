The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 21-year-old man.
Richard Phillips was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 20 at 9:45 p.m. in the 20000 block of Leewin.
Police said he left that area after an argument and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
Phillips is 6 feet and was last seen wearing black and white clothing.
He suffers from mental illnesses, but police say he is in good physical condition.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detroit Police’s 8th Precinct at (313) 596-5800 or 1 (800) SPEAK UP.
