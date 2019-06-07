Detroit's police chief has identified a person of interest in the possible serial killings of three women on the city's east side.
Chief James Craig said Friday that investigators are seeking a man in his mid-30s who's known to be homeless and who frequents the east side. Police released two photos of the man in an effort to generate tips from the public.
Craig didn't say why the man was a person of interest.
Three women have been found dead in vacant houses since March, the latest one this week. Only one so far has been ruled a homicide. But Mayor Mike Duggan says there's a "strong possibility" that one person is responsible for the three deaths.
Craig suspects two of the dead women worked in the sex trade. Craig said Friday the third victim was a 55-year-old woman but he withheld her identity because her family had not yet been notified.
