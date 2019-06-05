Police in Detroit say the killings of three women since March could be the work of a "serial murderer and rapist."
Chief James Craig says the homicides appear to be connected. He spoke to reporters after a body was discovered in a vacant house Wednesday, more than two months after the first victim was found.
Two of the three women were in their early 50s. One died of blunt force trauma, while the cause of the other deaths remains under investigation.
Craig says detectives believe the women worked in the sex trade. The chief says he's not trying to "create an alarm across the city."
But he's making a public appeal for more information, especially from people who accept money for sex and go into vacant buildings.
