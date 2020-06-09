Protesters in Detroit plant to give the mayor a list of demands on Tuesday, June 9.
They have an appointment in the morning with Mayor Mike Duggan.
The group said it has 23 demands, starting with defunding the city police force.
Tristan Taylor is the group’s designated spokesperson.
He said the demonstrators want to see action.
"I'm not looking to, to, to waste my time, nor am I excited or giddy by the fact that I am having a personal meeting with the mayor," Taylor said.
The mayor said he’ll listen to what the protesters have to say but he said he plans to hear from other stakeholders in the city also.
