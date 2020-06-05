DETROIT (AP) - Protests in Detroit over the death of George Floyd moved to one of its most iconic landmarks: the bridge connecting the city to Belle Isle in the Detroit River.
The slow, mostly silent march across the MacArthur Bridge on Friday followed seven nights of protests in Detroit that led to a city-imposed curfew and dozens of arrests.
A second, more vocal group of protesters chanted as they marched Friday afternoon and early evening through downtown Detroit.
Police officers joined marchers as they crossed the 2,200-foot-long bridge.
Deputy Chief Todd Bettison, who knelt with protesters earlier this week, says the city still has hope.
