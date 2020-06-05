US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM

Protesters hold signs during a demonstration in Detroit, Michigan, on May 29, 2020 over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white policeman kneeled on his neck for several minutes. - The Minneapolis police officer accused of killing a handcuffed African American man was charged with murder on May 29 as authorities declared a curfew after three nights of violent protests left parts of the city in flames. 

 Seth HERALD / AFP) (Photo by SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images

DETROIT (AP) - Protests in Detroit over the death of George Floyd moved to one of its most iconic landmarks: the bridge connecting the city to Belle Isle in the Detroit River.

The slow, mostly silent march across the MacArthur Bridge on Friday followed seven nights of protests in Detroit that led to a city-imposed curfew and dozens of arrests.

A second, more vocal group of protesters chanted as they marched Friday afternoon and early evening through downtown Detroit.

Police officers joined marchers as they crossed the 2,200-foot-long bridge.

Deputy Chief Todd Bettison, who knelt with protesters earlier this week, says the city still has hope.

