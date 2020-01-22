Detroit's largest brewery is being acquired by an international beer giant.
Atwater Brewery says it's struck a deal with Tenth and Blake Beer, the craft beer arm of Molson Coors Beverage.
Atwater produced more than 23,000 barrels in 2019 and is known for a wheat ale named Dirty Blonde as well as Vanilla Java Porter.
Atwater owner Mark Rieth and his team will continue to run daily operations.
It's the second major Michigan beer deal in recent months. In August, the state's largest brewer, Founders Brewing of Grand Rapids, said Mahou San Miguel Group was taking a 90% stake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.