The city of Detroit has sold a long-closed recreation center to a private high school.
University of Detroit Jesuit is to start renovations this summer on the 20,500-square-foot Johnson Recreation Center which includes a gym, locker rooms and community meeting rooms.
The center will be reopened for community use.
Plans also call for improvements to more than 10 acres of open space around the center.
Work will include adding soccer and lacrosse fields.
Detroit's City Council approved the sale last May for $625,000. The center closed in 2006. It was among 16 of Detroit's 27 recreation centers to close from 2006 to 2013 due to budget cuts.
