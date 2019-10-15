Ferndale
Notorious4life at English Wikipedia [CC0]

A Detroit suburb has banned so-called conversion therapy, a scientifically discredited practice to change a gay person's sexual orientation or someone's gender identity.

Ferndale council member Julia Music says the ban is an effort to build a "safe and inclusive space" for all people. The Detroit News says the vote was unanimous Monday.

Conversion therapy will be a misdemeanor in Ferndale punishable by up to 93 days in jail. The city is home to Affirmations, the area's largest LGBTQ community center. Affirmations director Dave Garcia says conversion therapy hurts young people and is not therapy at all.

New York City is taking steps to repeal a ban because of concerns that it could be challenged on free-speech grounds. Some states have banned the therapy for minors.

