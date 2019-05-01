A suburban Detroit community is seeking an emergency declaration due to flooding that followed heavy rainfall.
Dearborn Heights says on its website Wednesday that the city is awaiting a response from the state.
Fire Chief Dave Brogan tells WDIV-TV that Dearborn Heights received three inches of rain Tuesday and that his department has received calls about residents with medical issues or physical limitations being trapped in their homes.
Brogan says there have been "a lot of homes filling up with smoke from water flooding up to their electrical outlets." The city has opened a shelter for flooding victims.
State police also urged caution due to freeway flooding and closures across the Detroit area. Localized flooding was also occurring on side streets and several vehicles had to be towed from the water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.