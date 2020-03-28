A Detroit suburb plans to relocate a war memorial, but war veterans and opponents say they were not consulted and worry about losing tradition.
The Royal Oak City Commission voted recently on the 40 feet move. Architects have told city officials that a new location will improve pedestrian flow, citing construction of a new park.
Royal Oak Mayor Mike Fournier said the city's memorial is a popular site for public events and private moments.
He said it will be more effective in the new location. Fournier said moving the memorial would cost about $20,000 as part of the $3 million city project.
