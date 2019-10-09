A 16-year-old Detroit girl has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of her newborn earlier this year.
The Wayne County prosecutor's office says the teen is being charged as a juvenile and faces an Oct. 25 pretrial hearing at a juvenile detention center.
Prosecutors say the girl gave birth Feb. 21 in the bathroom of an apartment on the city's eastside.
The newborn was stabbed multiple times, wrapped in a towel and placed in a purse. The purse was hidden in a bedroom closet. Police found the newborn's body the following day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.