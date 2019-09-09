Gun generic

(Source: Pixabay) 

Authorities say a 13-year-old boy was hurt when a gun he and his 3-year-old brother were playing with discharged in basement of a Detroit home.

Police said the teen was shot in the back and the bullet exited through his stomach. Investigators are looking into who fired the gun, who owns it and how the children got their hands on it.

The teen was taken to the hospital after the shooting Saturday night and was listed in stable condition.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

