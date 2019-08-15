Jay Allen, an announcer for the Detroit Tigers, was diagnosed with stage four cancer.
Allen was diagnosed with stage four bile duct cancer that spread to his liver and lungs, according to a post on the Jay's Crazy Cancer Journey Facebook page.
"It is a very aggressive cancer like pancreatic. We will be starting chemo soon," the post said on Aug. 13. "The medical team says 18 months is the average life expectancy. We know God can change all that. We are heartbroken right now."
For updates on Allen's progress, click here.
