The Detroit Tigers have teamed up with Little Caesars to deliver pizza to nearly 6,000 McLaren healthcare workers across the state.
The pizza company will deliver one million pizzas to healthcare workers and first responders across the country over the coming weeks, it said in a press release.
"Hospital staff and first responders are working around the clock to help keep us safe and healthy, and they are true heroes," President and CEO of Little Caesars Dave Scrivano said. "As a family company, we want to thank all of them in the best way we know how - by delivering a wholesome meal."
On Wednesday, April 22, the Tigers and Little Caesars will deliver pizza to the following McLaren locations:
- Karmanos Cancer Institute – Detroit, MI
- McLaren Bay Region – Bay City, MI
- McLaren Caro Region – Caro, MI
- McLaren Central Michigan – Mt. Pleasant, MI
- McLaren Flint – Flint, MI
- McLaren Greater Lansing – Lansing, MI
- McLaren Lapeer Region – Lapeer, MI
- McLaren Macomb – Mt. Clemens, MI
- McLaren Northern Michigan – Petoskey, MI
- McLaren Northern Michigan - Cheboygan Campus – Cheboygan, MI
- McLaren Oakland – Pontiac, MI
- McLaren Port Huron – Port Huron, MI
- McLaren Thumb Region – Bad Axe, MI
“We are very appreciative that two such outstanding Michigan icons as the Detroit Tigers and Little Caesars recognize the commitment and courage of our healthcare workers in rising up to this challenge,” said Phil Incarnati, President and CEO of McLaren Health Care. “We thank both organizations for their support of our valued employees who have been at the forefront everyday caring for patients throughout this COVID-19 crisis.”
