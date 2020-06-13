With the first pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, the Detroit Tigers selected Spencer Torkelson, a third baseman from Arizona State University.
The reviews are in and most baseball scouts and analysts believe the Detroit Tigers hit a grand slam in the five-round MLB Draft that wrapped up on Friday.
CBS Sports gave the Tigers an A grade and the official MLB website says Detroit’s Draft ranks number one in the league.
Tigers fans on Twitter used animated gifs to show support.
In addition to selecting the Draft’s best slugger, Detroit added four more college hitters and one high school bat injecting a much-needed boost of offense to the team’s pitcher-dominated farm system.
“All these guys are really good premier college hitter that we feel have a really good chance to make an impact,” said General Manager Al Avila.
All will need seasoning in the minor leagues before being able to contribute at the big league level.
But they can’t take the field until an agreement is reached between the MLB and the Player’s Association on when the regular season will begin.
