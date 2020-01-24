Jay Allen, a public address announcer for the Detroit Tigers, passed away Friday morning after a battle with cancer.
According to a Facebook page dedicated to him, Jay’s Crazy Cancer Journey, he passed away at 7:55 a.m. surrounded by friends and family.
Jay was diagnosed with stage 4 bile duct cancer last year, according to his GoFundMe page.
“We need to wrap our heads around this today but we will share the details as they come,” the Facebook page wrote.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.
