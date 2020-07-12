It’s a welcome site at Comerica Park with the Detroit Tigers hitting the field as training camp resumes after pausing in March.
Major League Baseball will be playing a shortened season with the first pitch for the Tigers set for July 24 in Cincinatti.
One of the keys for all major league teams will be to stay healthy from COVID-19 and the aches and pains that occur in the field.
That means that all players had to report in shape.
“We knew it was going to be quick,” said Niko Goodrum. “As soon as we got the date, we knew it was going to be quick. There was no ‘let me get in shape,’ so everybody makes sure they are running and staying in shape so when it is time to go, we are all ready to go and try to compete this season.”
The opening for MLB camps was bumpy. Several teams had to scrape practices early in the week because of delayed testing.
Union Team Representative Matthew Boyd says it’s a learning curve.
“It was unfortunate, but with this being said, it is a learning curve for everybody,” said Boyd. “I know CTC and baseball don’t want that to happen. So, it’s a period of adjustments an that is what this year is going to have to be, right? It is going to be adjusting.”
No question that COVID-19 safety might be the key to winning the World Series this season.
Key players have to be on the field and not in quarantine. So, it’s not just the catcher of the umpire that will be wearing a mask this season.
“That’s why we are taking every precaution and that is why we are wearing masks,” said Boyd. “We got gloves on and we are sanitizing. Regardless if it is going to be short or long, there is going to be a window there where someone could get sick and come back. So, we got to do everything that we can to do our part as well.”
