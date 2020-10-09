Detroit will continue to adhere to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's emergency orders aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus, even after the state Supreme Court ruled she has no authority to impose restrictions.
Mayor Mike Duggan told reporters Friday that a 1978 health code gives local health officers the right to act in an epidemic.
In Detroit, capacity at restaurants must remain at a maximum 50% and at 15% in the city's three casinos.
People must wear masks in public.
Michigan Supreme Court justices last week declared the 1945 law repeatedly used by Whitmer to respond to the coronavirus pandemic unconstitutional.
