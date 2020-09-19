City officials want motorists to slow down in Detroit neighborhoods. Detroit has earmarked $11.5 million to install 4,500 speed bumps next year.
About 1,200 speed bumps have been installed this year, two years after the program started with 32.
Mayor Mike Duggan says reckless driving probably is the "single biggest neighborhood concern."
Duggan says speed bumps are a high priority. Streets with speed limits of 25 mph will get the speed bumps.
