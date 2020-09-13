DETROIT (AP) - A flight from Detroit to Los Angeles returned to the gate Saturday evening after a passenger refused to wear a face mask required by Delta Air Lines.
Company officials say the flight with 84 customers was supposed to depart at 8:15 p.m. but did not not leave until just before 9 p.m.
Delta officials tell the Detroit Free Press that the customer did not comply with face mask rules. Aboard the flight was the mother of Detroit Mayor Mike
Duggan's Chief of Staff Alexis Wiley.
Wiley tweeted video showing a passenger being escorted off the plane.
