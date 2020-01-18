Image: Demolished home
Source: stock photo

A Detroit demolition program that depended on $263 million in federal money to help raze thousands of vacant houses is moving to city control.

By July 1, the program will shift fully to city oversight, according to Mayor Mike Duggan's office.

Federal dollars have been administered for the past six years by the Detroit Land Bank and Detroit Building Authority.The last of that money is being spent.

About 19,000 vacant houses have been demolished in Detroit since 2014.

Duggan says LaJuan Counts will lead the city's new demolition department.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.