Nearly 100 miles of Detroit streets and major roads are expected to be resurfaced this year as part of the city's road improvement program.
Work also will be done on five bridges and streetscape projects will be constructed in seven commercial corridors. Several projects already have started.
The city says Thursday that it will spend $100 million on the improvements through Detroit's share of state and federal roads funds and city bond funds.
Public Works Director Ron Brundidge said the infrastructure improvement program is Detroit's "most expansive in recent history."
