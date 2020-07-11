Detroit Schools Superintendent Nikolai Vitti, talks Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Detroit about the initiative to give about 51,000 K-12 public school students in Detroit computer tablets and high-speed internet to help transition from classroom to virtual learning during the coronavirus pandemic. As schools closed in March as part of the state's stay home order to slow the spread of the virus many suburban districts quickly moved teaching online. Detroit lagged because nine of 10 students don't have access to tablets, computers or the internet. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)