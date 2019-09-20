Businesses and foundations are giving $1 million to reward the Detroit Youth Choir for its second-place finish on NBC's "America's Got Talent."
The money will create an endowment. As the money grows, it will be used to provide youth programs, including vocal training and life skills. The endowment will be managed by the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan.
Wendy Lewis Jackson of the Kresge Foundation says the choir "brought our entire region together to support Detroit's kids." The endowment was announced Friday during an outdoor homecoming for the choir in downtown Detroit.
Choir members range in age from 8 to 18. The choir is part of the Detroit Youth Concert Choir & Performing Arts Company.
