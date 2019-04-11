Visitors to the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak will get the chance to participate in data collection and other activities as part of Citizen Science Day.
Activities taking place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday include FrogWatch, which teaches volunteers how to identify frogs and toads by their breeding calls, and an e-bird activity that identifies native birds using silhouettes.
Participants also can learn how to keep local storm drains clean and help prevent harm to natural waterways through the Adopt-A-Drain program.
Detroit Zoological Society Chief Life Sciences Officer Scott Carter says "citizen science offers an opportunity for everyone -- regardless of any particular experience, expertise or area of study -- to contribute to science that will ultimately help animals" and the environment.
