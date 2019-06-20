The Detroit Zoo says its $30 million Polk Penguin Conservation Center will close for several months to fix faulty waterproofing.
The Royal Oak-based zoo said Thursday the 33,000-square-foot center, which opened in April 2016, will close Sept. 9 and reopen next June.
Officials say repairs are needed because about 9 gallons of water are seeping into the facility and being pumped out each day.
The zoo says the contractor, DeMaria Wharton-Smith, will make the repairs. Zoo officials filed a lawsuit but the matter was settled through arbitration.
The conservation center's 326,000-gallon, 25-foot deep aquatic area has 75 king, rockhopper, macaroni and gentoo penguins.
They will live in the zoo's former Penguinarium during repairs, but it won't be open to visitors.
