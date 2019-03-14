Milwaukee police have arrested the man wanted for killing the mother of his child, wounding a second woman and for abducting the toddler. But, there is no sign of the 2-year-old girl.
Dariaz Higgins was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon on Milwaukee's northwest side. A second person was arrested for harboring a fugitive.
The girl, Noelani Robinson, is still missing and an active Amber Alert remains in effect in her disappearance. Police say they are investigating leads that the child may be in St. Cloud, Minnesota or Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Higgins is charged with fatally shooting Sierra Robinson and wounding another woman Monday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.