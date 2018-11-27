Michigan State Police are helping in the search for a missing hunter.
At around 3:30 a.m., the Montmorency County Sheriff’s Department requested MSP’s help in finding the missing hunter.
A helicopter and canine units have been sent to the scene.
We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.