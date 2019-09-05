Authorities are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a Flushing Township party store.
Police said it happened at about 7:30 a.m. at Bear’s Corner Party Store, located at 5519 Elms Rd., on Thursday, Sept. 5.
The owner told TV5 that he was in the store with a vendor when a masked suspect came in. No one was hurt and the store is currently closed.
Michigan State Police are assisting in the search with a K9 unit and helicopter.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
