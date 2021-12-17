New or renovated projects will be developed in communities across the state to provide more affordable housing.
The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) awarded more than $13 million in low-income housing tax credits to build new affordable multifamily rental homes or rehabilitate existing properties. The funding supports the construction or renovation of 14 properties and 690 affordable housing units in Michigan.
"Investments in housing help us put Michiganders first and are critical to furthering our economic momentum," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. "When families have a place to call home, it leads to upward mobility, a higher quality of life, and thriving communities. This program helps us lower costs for working families by providing housing stability and opportunity. These awards will help us get a jump on my ambitious MI New Economy plan goal of creating 75,000 new or rehabilitated housing units within the next five years.”
In Flint, $1.5 million will go to renovating 119 apartments at 700 E. Court Street Village and 34 new apartments will be built at Orchard Manor Apartments with $779,625. Center City Lofts in Midland will get 55 new apartments with $1,337,120 in funding.
“These federal resources will create hundreds of jobs building new, affordable housing in Flint, helping to make our neighborhoods safer and stronger,” Congressman Dan Kildee said. “I am proud to announce these federal funds to support the important work that Communities First, Inc., Presbyterian Villages of Michigan and McFarlan Charitable Corporation are doing in our community. In Congress, I will continue to work to bring federal resources to mid-Michigan.”
Low-income housing tax credits are federal tax credits given to MSHDA following an application process, Whitmer said. Developers who receive low-income housing tax credit awards can claim credits against their tax liability annually for up to 10 years, incentivizing investments in affordable housing.
"Not only will these 14 projects provide greater access to affordable housing for Michigan families, but they will also stimulate local economic growth and bring us even closer to the goal of providing every Michigander with access to safe, quality, affordable housing," said Chad Benson, MSHDA rental development director.
