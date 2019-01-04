Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is recovering after undergoing surgery to repair a broken bone suffered in a cycling accident.
A department spokeswoman says DeVos is resting at home after the Thursday surgery. She is expected to recover fully.
The spokeswoman did not immediately answer questions about the accident or the nature of DeVos' injury.
A schedule released by the department says only that DeVos has no public events this week.
She splits time between Washington and her home state of Michigan. The spokeswoman said DeVos will be staying in daily contact with the department while she recovers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.