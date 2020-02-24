Bag of 'ice"
Source: Roscommon County Sheriff's Office

Did you drop your bag of drugs? The Roscommon County Sheriff is looking to find the owner.

Deputies said someone dropped their bag of “ice” on the way out of a local store in the Village of Roscommon over the weekend.

In a post on their Facebook page, the department said “We would love to return this bag to the owner who accidentally dropped it. Please contact the Roscommon Sheriff’s office to pick up your property.”

They ended the post with the hashtags: #CSI #printsdontlie #comegetyourdrugs #methedup

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.