Have you lost a mini donkey?
A male donkey, around 30” tall, was found in the Coleman area in the morning of Nov. 13.
The Midland County Sheriff’s Department is still looking to track down his owner.
If you have any information, call Midland County Central Dispatch at (989) 839-6466.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.