Authorities say poor road conditions caused by heavy snowfall may have factored into a Mid-Michigan crash that left three people dead and one injured.
Two women, ages 81 and 64, and a 57-year-old man were killed in the Monday morning two-vehicle crash near Charlotte, about 110 miles (180 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.
Those killed all were in one vehicle. A 30-year-old woman driving the second vehicle was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. The Eaton County sheriff's office hasn't released their names.
Chief Deputy Adam Morris says the crash may have been weather related.
The crash is under investigation. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory and said that by Monday afternoon 4 to 6 inches of snow had fallen throughout Eaton and nearby counties.
