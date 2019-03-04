Singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley is bringing his “2019 Burning Man Tour” to the DTE Energy Music Theatre this summer.
Bentley, along with special guests Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes and Hot Country Knights will perform at the venue on Saturday, June 29 at 7 p.m.
“The Burning Man Tour is off to a killer start...I’ve loved standing side stage to watch Pardi and Tennille and to feel the energy bottled up in these arenas before we go on,” said Bentley. “We are making the most of every minute out there – on stage and off – and I’m excited to announce we are going to roll it through the summer.”
Tickets (starting at $36 on the United Shore lawn) go on sale Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box office and Ticketmaster.com.
