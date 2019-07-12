Tournament officials have announced a big name will headline the second annual Ally Challenge Community Concert.
Country singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley will headline the event, which takes place on the driving range at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club on Saturday, Sept. 14.
The concert follows the second round of competition at The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren.
Access to the concert is only offered via the purchase of a valid tournament ticket.
“We at Ally are thrilled to take The Ally Challenge to the next level by bringing one of country’s biggest stars, Dierks Bentley, as our Saturday evening concert,” said Andrea Brimmer, Chief Marketing and Public Relations Officer, Ally. “The concert and the addition of the Celebrity Foursome will make Saturday a can’t miss day at the tournament. These additions demonstrate Ally’s commitment to have the best of the best at The Ally Challenge and make this a premier event in the Flint/Grand Blanc area.”
The Celebrity Foursome will take place on Saturday of the tournament week and feature Jack Nicklaus, Kid Rock, and Dierks Bentley. In in the coming weeks, another celebrity will be added to the foursome that will play a 9-hole team scramble exhibition match to benefit charity.
The group’s start time will follow the last tournament pairing of round two, beginning on Hole No. 10.
“Thanks to the unwavering support of Ally Financial, Saturday is shaping up to be an epic day at Warwick Hills,” said Chris Coffman, The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren Tournament Director. “Dierks Bentley is sure to thrill fans at the Community Concert and the addition of the Celebrity Foursome to Saturday’s schedule will be an instant fan favorite.”
The tournament begins on Thursday, Sept. 12 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 15.
For ticket options to the Ally Challenge, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.