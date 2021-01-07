Several lawmakers from Michigan have expressed their support for removing President Donald Trump from office after a group of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
Senator Debbie Stabenow said she supports impeaching the president. She appeared on the Morning Joe Thursday morning when she said the president should be removed.
She also supports Vice President Mike Pence invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office before his term ends on Jan. 20.
Congressman Dan Kildee also called for Trump's removal.
“President Trump is wholly unfit to serve as commander-in-chief. After today’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol incited by the president, he should either resign, be impeached again by Congress or removed by the Cabinet under the 25th Amendment,” Kildee said in a tweet.
Other lawmakers from Michigan calling for Trump's removal from office include Senator Gary Peters, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Rep. Andy Levin, Rep. Haley Stevens, and Rep. Brenda Lawrence.
"I cannot fulfill my duties as a Member of Congress if I do not stand up and call for the removal of Donald Trump from office to save our country. The Vice President and Cabinet should invoke the 25th Amendment, or Congress should impeach and remove the President," Lawrence tweeted.
TV5 has reached out to other lawmakers about the issue and will update once we hear back.
