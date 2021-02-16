Tuesday was a rough day for people across mid-Michigan and particularly in Fenton. It's a been a community group effort to dig out from the slushy winter weather.
In Fenton, you can hear the hum of snow blowers, plow trucks and snow shovels working to dig out of the biggest snowfall of the season.
“It just keeps on coming," said Larry Blankenship.
Blankenship got up early Tuesday morning to lend a helping hand to his neighbor who was pregnant and had to get to the doctor.
This happened after the Fenton area got an upwards of 10 inches of snow.
"She was snowed in. They have kind of a long driveway,” Blankenship said. “So, I went over there to plow them out and it kind of snowballed from there."
He said he spent the rest of the afternoon plowing one driveway after the next.
Right down the street off of Main Street in downtown Fenton, Liz Hopert was trying to get the white powder off her driveway.
"It's terrible,” she said.
Hopert said she has to go to work Tuesday night and hopes they can finish up clearing her yard sooner than later.
"I hate the snow,” she said. “It's no fun, but we have been out here about an hour and a half trying to dig out all the cars and it's no fun.”
Another Fenton resident, Rick Moss, is exhausted after all the work he put in Tuesday. He got out his snow blower early Tuesday morning, but he said it seemed like the job was never ending.
“I was just getting it done and then here comes the plow trucks and they plowed me back in," Moss said.
Some Fenton residents seem to kind of like that the area finally got a significant amount of precipitation.
"Oh, I love it. It's money,” said David Feldhahn.
Feldhahn said it's good that it's helping people make some extra money that might be hurting because of the pandemic. He said if it wasn't for COVID-19, he would be somewhere warm and sunny.
"Of course, I’d always rather be in Florida usually am, but because of the circumstances, staying kind of close to home," he said.
Blankenship worked for hours plowing. He's glad to finally be home to clear his own driveway and has this piece of advice.
"Be safe, be careful and don't holler to plow guys because they're just trying to help out,” Blankenship said.
Genesee County Central Dispatch said there has been a big uptick of calls for people being stuck in the snow or being snowed in since Monday night.
